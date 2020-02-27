Home

J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Alice Anderson Notice
Anderson (née Smith)
Alice In hospital on 17th February,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late James,
much loved mum of Elaine, Lynn and Steven, also a loving mother in law,
nan and great nan.
Service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be given
on the day or sent c/o J.F. Knight
Independent Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020
