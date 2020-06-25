|
|
|
Mellon Alice Passed away at home on
3rd June 2020 aged 85 years.
Loving Wife and Mum.
Michael Mellon Passed away
in Rotherham Hospice on
16th June 2020 aged 87 years.
Loving Husband and Father.
They will be sadly missed by their much loved Son Michael, Granddaughter Emma and Great granddaughter Rosa.
Forever in our hearts.
Private family funeral to take place on
1st July 2020 at 11.00am
Grenoside Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations to Rotherham Hospice.
Published in The Star on June 25, 2020