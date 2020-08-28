|
|
|
Barnsley Andrew Nicholas Aged 75 years, of Fulwood,
died peacefully on 20th August in
the care of Broomcroft House.
Loving husband of Valerie,
very dear stepfather of Mark and
John, father-in-law to Liz and Carol, much loved grandfather to Josh and Daniel, dear brother of John and brother-in-law of Norma and
uncle of Karen and Jeremy.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished, made payable
to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham St, S4 7LS or online at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 28, 2020