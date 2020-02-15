|
FOSTER Andrew
'Fozzie' 17.11.1965 - 28.01.2020
Andrew was one of the strongest,
most generous people we knew.
He did not once complain about
the cancer-treatment, even though
it really took it out of him.
After Christmas things took a turn for
the worse, the cancer had spread.
Sadly Andrew passed away,
at 55 years of age.
Andrew was a HGV-driver who
was hard working and loyal.
He worked 14 years for us.
With the deepest regret he will be
missed by his colleagues in Wakefield
and the Netherlands. Andrew made his name with us with all the good he has done and will always be appreciated.
Our condolences go out to Elaine, their (grand)children and further family.
Verhoek Europe
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2020