GREEN Andrew Mark 28.05.1968 - 23.06.2020
Passed away on 23rd June, aged 52 years.
Loving husband of Natalie,
devoted dad to Molly and Max,
also a much loved son, brother,
son-in-law, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Funeral service on Friday 17th July 2020 at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel at 10am.
Due to restrictions, only 30 guests invited inside. A link will be provided
for viewing outside the crematorium
or at home.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Weston Park Hospital.
Enquiries to
I Did It My Way Funerals
0114 327 4936
Published in The Star on July 13, 2020