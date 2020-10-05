Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Launt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Launt

Notice Condolences

Andrew Launt Notice
Launt Andrew Stephen Peacefully at St Lukes Hospice, Andrew passed away following an illness he had borne with courage and dignity.
The beloved husband of Elaine,
loving father to Jonathan,
father in law to Sarah,
devoted grandad to Tom, Joe and Dylan and great grandad to Daisy-Grace. Andrew was so loved by his family
and friends and will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The service will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Star on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -