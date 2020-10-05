|
Launt Andrew Stephen Peacefully at St Lukes Hospice, Andrew passed away following an illness he had borne with courage and dignity.
The beloved husband of Elaine,
loving father to Jonathan,
father in law to Sarah,
devoted grandad to Tom, Joe and Dylan and great grandad to Daisy-Grace. Andrew was so loved by his family
and friends and will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The service will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Star on Oct. 5, 2020