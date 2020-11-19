Home

Wilkinson Andrew Patrick Passed away peacefully in hospital
on October 29th, aged 70 years.
Much loved dad of Matthew, Jonathan and Edward and dearly loved grandad, brother and friend to many.
Andrew will be travelling up
London Road and pausing outside
The Cutting Crew on Monday
23rd November at 9.50am for those who wish to pay their respects to him.
Followed by a private funeral service.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu, if wished, may be made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/apw-cuttingcrew
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020
