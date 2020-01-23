|
|
|
BROWNELL (Née Butterworth)
Anita Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in hospital on 13th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Peter, a dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-Law of Adrian and Lisa and an amazing Nan to Jack and Joe. Loving cousin to Julie and Kevin and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Thanksgiving service to be held at 11:00am on Friday 31st January 2020 at the North Chapel of Grenoside Crematorium followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations in aid of the British Lung Foundation may be made on the day.
Safe and at Peace.
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020