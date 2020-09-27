|
|
|
BECKER (née Walker)
Ann Passed away suddenly but peacefully in the N.G.H. on
19th September 2020, aged 81 years.
A much loved sister, aunt and
great aunt. Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Monday 5th October at 1.30pm.
Limited numbers so please contact
the funeral directors for attendance.
Flowers or donations to Stroke.org.uk may be sent to
John Fairest Funeralcare,
10/56 Penistone Road North,
Wadsley Bridge, S6 1LQ.
Tel 0114 234 3129
Published in The Star on Sept. 27, 2020