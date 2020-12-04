|
Ellis (nee Rigden)
Ann Passed away peacefully at home on 25th November 2020, aged 71.
A much loved wife of Glynn, loving mum of Jonathan and Justine and a dear nan of Luke, Madalane, Jacob & Lottie Mae.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 10th December at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Ashgate Hospicecare
can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Dec. 4, 2020