ROE Ann Passed peacefully away at The Presentation Sisters Care Centre, Matlock,
on 21st January 2020, aged 86 years,
formerly of Sheffield.
Beloved wife of the late Jim Roe
and loving mother of Paul. Requiem
Mass to be held at Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock on Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm prior to interment at Our Lady of Sorrows Churchyard, Bamford at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470.
Published in The Star on Jan. 29, 2020