Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Roe

Notice Condolences

Ann Roe Notice
ROE Ann Passed peacefully away at The Presentation Sisters Care Centre, Matlock,
on 21st January 2020, aged 86 years,
formerly of Sheffield.
Beloved wife of the late Jim Roe
and loving mother of Paul. Requiem
Mass to be held at Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock on Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm prior to interment at Our Lady of Sorrows Churchyard, Bamford at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470.
Published in The Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -