STANIFORTH (née Dickman)
Anne Peacefully on 22nd February,
aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Len. Much loved mum of Lesley and
mother-in-law of David. Adored
nan of Kennedy.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on Tuesday 10th March at 12.30pm.
Though her smile is gone forever,
And her hand we cannot touch,
Still we have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much,
Her memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has her in His keeping,
We have her in our heart.
Published in The Star on Mar. 2, 2020