WILES (née Loukes)
Anne Peacefully on January 30th,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of
Simon and Megan,
special sister to Susan and
nanny to Oliver, Robert and Rachel.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday February 18th at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but
if wished, donations payable to 'Alzheimer's Society'
may sent to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home, 354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield.
S12 2AS or given on the day.
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020
