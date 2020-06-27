Home

Gartside Annie
(Attlesey) Aged 83, passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 19 June 2020.
Beloved Mum of Jackie, Debbie , Sandra & Paul, and much loved
Mother in Law, loving Nannan , Grandma & Great Grandma.
She will be deeply missed by
those who loved and knew her.
Private family funeral at Hutcliffe Wood. A celebration of life to follow when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only,
Donations if wished to
St Luke's Hospice, Sheffield.
Any enquires to
Co op Suffolk Road, Sheffield, S2 4BX , tel 0114 276 0211.
Published in The Star on June 27, 2020
