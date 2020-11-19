|
Bradbury Anthony Robert
(Tony) Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the
Northern General Hospital on
1st November, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, a much loved dad of Andrew, Catherine, Sally and Peter, also a dearly loved
father-in-law, grandpa
and great grandpa.
Requiem Mass to take place at
The Church of Mother of God,
Abbeydale Road on Friday 27th November followed by committal
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu for R.N.L.I.
may be sent c/o G&M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield S8 0GB
Requiescat in pace
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020