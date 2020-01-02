|
Holmes Anthony Paul Gillian, Sarah, Emma and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Doctors and staff of Albion Mount Medical Practice,
St James' Hospital and ICU Pinderfields Hospital for their support and care and to Mr Jeff Baker for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for the care and compassion throughout.
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020