Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Foers & Co (Swallownest, Sheffield)
1 Aughton Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S26 4TF
0114 2875202
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kelk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kelk

Notice Condolences

Anthony Kelk Notice
KELK Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Peacefully at Rotherham Hospice on Tuesday
3rd March 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved Husband to Valerie,
much loved Son of May, Step-Father
to Matthew and Sarah, and a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rotherham Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if desired to Rotherham Hospice which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available as you leave the Crematorium or these
can be passed c/o Philip Gray,
G.E. Foers & Co, 1, Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -