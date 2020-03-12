|
KELK Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Peacefully at Rotherham Hospice on Tuesday
3rd March 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved Husband to Valerie,
much loved Son of May, Step-Father
to Matthew and Sarah, and a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rotherham Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if desired to Rotherham Hospice which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available as you leave the Crematorium or these
can be passed c/o Philip Gray,
G.E. Foers & Co, 1, Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020