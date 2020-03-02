Home

Green Anton Wesley
Flight is freedom in its purest form,
to dance with the clouds
which follow a storm,
to roll and glide, to wheel and spin,
to feel the joy that swells within,
to leave the world with its troubles
and fly and know the warmth of a
clear spring sky, spare me your pity
and shrug off the pain, secure in the knowledge that I'd do it again,
for each of us are created to die and within me I know, I was born to fly.

Love Mum, Dad, Howard, Zoe,
the children and all of your friends. xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 2, 2020
