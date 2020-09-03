|
|
|
Kirkby Arthur Roy
(known as Roy) Roy died peacefully in hospital on Thursday 13th August 2020, aged 93.
Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Jac), much loved dad of Melanie and Briony, dear grandad to Fran, Nick and Hannah, great grandad to Maddie,
Zack and Milly and treasured uncle
and friend.
A service to celebrate his
life will be held on Monday
14th September at 11.00am
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium,
Sheffield, no flowers please.
All enquiries to Michael Fogg Funeral
Directors, Sheffield (0114 2653000).
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2020