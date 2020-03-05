|
|
|
MAY Arthur Passed away at Waterside Grange Nursing Home on 22nd February 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
a much loved dad to Ian, Chris
and Simon, father-in-law to Amy
and Jeanette, and a loved grandad
and great grandad.
Arthur lived in Coal Aston and was Managing Director of Record Tools.
We will celebrate his life at a funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 11.15am.
No flowers please.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society welcomed on the day or sent c/o
Alfred Dunham Funeral Directors, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020