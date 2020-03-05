Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur May

Notice Condolences

Arthur May Notice
MAY Arthur Passed away at Waterside Grange Nursing Home on 22nd February 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
a much loved dad to Ian, Chris
and Simon, father-in-law to Amy
and Jeanette, and a loved grandad
and great grandad.
Arthur lived in Coal Aston and was Managing Director of Record Tools.
We will celebrate his life at a funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 11.15am.
No flowers please.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society welcomed on the day or sent c/o
Alfred Dunham Funeral Directors, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -