Aubrey McNeelance

Aubrey McNeelance Notice
McNEELANCE
Aubrey Owen Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th November,
aged 95 years.
Aubrey, loving husband of Phyllis,
father of six, grandfather and great
grandfather to a large devoted family.
"He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends."
Unfortunately, attendance to the
funeral service at the Mother of God
Church and Abbey Lane Cemetery on
10th December is by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers gratefully
received for St Vincent De Paul Society.
All enquiries to G & M Lunt Ltd Funeral Services, Tel: 0114 2745508
Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Star on Dec. 7, 2020
