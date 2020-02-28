|
Daniel (née Benson)
Audrey Passed away on 14th February 2020 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late David, a much loved mum of Lynne & Kay and loving momma to Joel, Charlotte & Emily.
A funeral service shall take
place on Monday 9th March at
Dronfield Parish Church 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired are for
The Children's Hospital Charity or Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charitable Trust Fund can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2020