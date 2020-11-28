|
Hodgson Audrey Of Newgate Close, High Green and previously of Rushdale Avenue, Meersbrook, passed away at the Northern General Hospital in the early hours of Monday 9th November following an accident at her home. The funeral will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 12:30pm. Due to current health restrictions, a maximum of 25 are allowed to attend. Family flowers only, other donations to Cancer Research UK are most welcome.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2020