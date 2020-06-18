|
MORRIS (née Batty)
Audrey Passed away peacefully in the tender care of Chatsworth Grange on
3rd June 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, adored mum of Susan, Elaine and Carl and a much loved mother-in-law, auntie, nan, great-nan and
great-great nan.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 11.30am.
As a mum you never caused a fuss,
You loved and cared for all of us,
A cherished smile, a heart of gold,
To the dearest mum,
The world could hold.
Happy memories fond and true,
From us, who thought the world of you.
Published in The Star on June 18, 2020