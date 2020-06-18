Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Morris

Notice Condolences

Audrey Morris Notice
MORRIS (née Batty)
Audrey Passed away peacefully in the tender care of Chatsworth Grange on
3rd June 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, adored mum of Susan, Elaine and Carl and a much loved mother-in-law, auntie, nan, great-nan and
great-great nan.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 11.30am.

As a mum you never caused a fuss,
You loved and cared for all of us,
A cherished smile, a heart of gold,
To the dearest mum,
The world could hold.
Happy memories fond and true,
From us, who thought the world of you.
Published in The Star on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -