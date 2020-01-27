|
Biggins Barbara Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020
aged 81 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mark's Church, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 11am followed by burial at South Yorkshire Woodland Burial Ground,
Turnshaw Road, Ulley, Sheffield,
S26 3YG at 12.30pm.
Family have requested no flowers please but donations to
Thornbury Animal Sanctuary greatly appreciated. Please send donations to Peace Funerals, 363 Halifax Road, Sheffield, S6 1AF
Published in The Star on Jan. 27, 2020