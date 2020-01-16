Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clark

Notice Condolences

Barbara Clark Notice
CLARK Barbara Grace Passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29th.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
loving mum of Susan
and the late Martin and a much loved nannie of Alice, Matthew and Joshua.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Beighton on
Wednesday January 22nd at 12.30pm
followed by interment at
Beighton Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired made payable
to Yorkshire Cancer Research c/o
G Mirfin & Son, 2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY,
Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -