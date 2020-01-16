|
|
|
CLARK Barbara Grace Passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29th.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
loving mum of Susan
and the late Martin and a much loved nannie of Alice, Matthew and Joshua.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Beighton on
Wednesday January 22nd at 12.30pm
followed by interment at
Beighton Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired made payable
to Yorkshire Cancer Research c/o
G Mirfin & Son, 2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY,
Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020