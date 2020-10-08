|
|
|
Clark Barbara Passed away peacefully on
20th September 2020,
aged 72 years.
Loving wife to the late Ian Clark. Devoted mum to
Janet, Alan, Lynne & Karen.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield on Friday 16th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations for "RNLI" & Alzheimer's Society may be made via: www.justgiving.com/team/
Barbs-Bunch.
For further information contact
Peace Funerals, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
0114253 0505
Published in The Star on Oct. 8, 2020