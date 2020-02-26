|
|
|
FELLS (née Hackett)
Barbara Passed away in Abbey Grange Nursing Home on February 16th 2020 after a long illness, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife to Terry.
Much loved mum to
Andrew and daughter in law Erika.
Also a loving nan of Lauren,
Matthew and Georgia.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday March 10th at 10:30am.
Family flower only please, donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2020