Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Fells

Notice Condolences

Barbara Fells Notice
FELLS (née Hackett)
Barbara Passed away in Abbey Grange Nursing Home on February 16th 2020 after a long illness, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife to Terry.
Much loved mum to
Andrew and daughter in law Erika.
Also a loving nan of Lauren,
Matthew and Georgia.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday March 10th at 10:30am.
Family flower only please, donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -