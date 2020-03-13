|
|
|
Holroyd (née Bennett)
Barbara Peacefully in Ladyfield House Nursing Home on 7th March.
Wife of the late Henry and
partner of the late Bernard.
Beloved Mam of Jenny,
Mother in Law of the late
Robert Bruce also a much loved
Nanan of Jamal, Jeneisha, India,
Theo and Great Nanan of Elliott.
Funeral service to take place at
Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to J.F.Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors,
0114 2880603
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2020