Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Holroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Holroyd

Notice Condolences

Barbara Holroyd Notice
Holroyd (née Bennett)
Barbara Peacefully in Ladyfield House Nursing Home on 7th March.
Wife of the late Henry and
partner of the late Bernard.
Beloved Mam of Jenny,
Mother in Law of the late
Robert Bruce also a much loved
Nanan of Jamal, Jeneisha, India,
Theo and Great Nanan of Elliott.
Funeral service to take place at
Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to J.F.Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors,
0114 2880603
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -