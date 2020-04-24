Home

Birks Barry Paul Tragically passed away in
the care of our NHS on
9th April 2020, aged 64.
A loving husband to Wendy,
a precious son, brother and uncle.
Many thanks to all the staff at
Pexton Grange Nursing Home,
NGH A&E and Brearley 6 for
their care and support.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 1st May 2020 at 10am at Wisewood Cemetery. Close family
only due to current restrictions.

I wasn't there to hold you in
my arms and say goodbye.
I love you so much and
will miss you every day.
I'm heartbroken and
until we meet again, Carpe Diem.
You certainly did. Rest in Peace my Son.
Mum

A Haiku for my husband
No one is a Saint
But you were close to it
Barry, rest in peace.
Wendy

Dear Barry,
our beloved brother and uncle.
We are heartbroken that you had to leave us. Rest in Peace Bro.
Love Julie, Jeff, Luke & Rachel.

Goodbye Barry.
A dearly loved brother and uncle.
You were one of the bravest,
kindest human souls ever.
You grasped and lived a great life against all the odds.
You will be forever in our hearts.
From Carol, Craig and Family.
Published in The Star on Apr. 24, 2020
