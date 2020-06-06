Home

JACKSON BARRY 'A Man for All Seasons'
A former company director for Dyson Refractories.
Late of Loxley Park, he died in
hospital on May 24th.
Barry was inseparable from his wife, Kathleen. He had the love and respect of many family members and friends.
In heartfelt remembrance, Cousin Alan, Sandra and Family, Sister-in-Law Valerie and her children Catherine, Gillian and Rob and her grandchildren Elinor and Annabel.
A small service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday June 10th at 3pm.
Family flowers only. Donations may be offered to your local food bank.
There are no words to convey how much Barry will be missed.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020
