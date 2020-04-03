Home

ROPER-TYE Barry Passed away peacefully on 30th March, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Ruth, father of Susan and Julie,
uncle of David and Christine, brother-in-law of Mary, loving thoughts from all his extended family.
We shared our lives these many years, you held my hand, you held my heart, yet for a moment we must part,
we laughed until we had to cry, we loved right down to our last goodbye.
WE WERE THE BEST.
From broken hearted Ruth xxx
Private funeral only, a celebration of Barry's life will be announced
at later date.
Published in The Star on Apr. 3, 2020
