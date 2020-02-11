|
GREY Bishop Benjamin Passed away peacefully at home on 8th January aged
82 years, beloved husband of Hilda May, much loved dad of Carol Lee, Donna Lynn, Errol, Benjamin Junior, May Marie, Paulette & Ruben Curtis, also a cherished grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Mr Grey will be laid in state from 10.00am at New Testament Church of God, Nursery Street on Friday
14th February, the service will start at 11.15am followed by interment at
City Road Cemetery at 3.00pm,
all floral tributes to be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Suffolk Road, Sheffield, S2 4BX.
Published in The Star on Feb. 11, 2020