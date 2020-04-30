|
|
|
Brown Bernard Aged 80 years suddenly passed on the 3rd of April 2020 the day after his Diamond wedding anniversary
due to the recent crisis.
All our thanks to the staff at the
NGH for his care in his final hours.
Funeral to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
on May 4th 2020 at 2:30 pm.
No flowers but donations,
if you wish, to RNLI or NYMR.
Loving Husband, father and grandfather to Janet, Maxine, Lynne, Wendy and Jill, Stacey, Heather, Simon, Niall, Megan, Matthew, Adam, Louis, Lindon, Leah and Christopher and great grandchildren Finlay and Olivia.
His passing has left a huge hole
in the lives of family and friends.
We will think of him always with love. The world is a far poorer place
now he has left it.
Published in The Star on Apr. 30, 2020