Cross Bernard Headteacher at
Westfield School 1975 - 1993
Bernard was born in 1932
in Leicester, the only son of two
Leicester factory workers.
His secondary education was at College School, Loughborough,
and he went on to study Maths with Physics at Manchester University, after which he undertook teacher training.
After National Service in the Army Education Corps, he returned to teach at College School before he was appointed Head of Maths at
Guthlaxton School in Leicester.
Bernard and his family moved to Eckington in 1971 when he became deputy head at Westfield.
He was appointed Headteacher 4 years later, a role he remained in until he retired in 1993 after 22 years service.
During the early years of his headship the school grew significantly,
and at its peak there were almost 2,000 students and over 120 teaching staff. Bernard's three children were also educated at Westfield during his tenure. Bernard's contribution to education extended well beyond the school gates and he was involved locally and nationally with the Secondary Heads Association,
serving on many committees in
Sheffield and beyond.
Bernard served as lay chair of the Eckington Parish Church Council
from the early 1970's until 2017.
In retirement, Bernard was the local organiser for Probus, cultivated his extensive garden at his home and spent many happy years travelling with his wife, Annette, becoming her carer for the last few years of her life.
Bernard suffered a disabling stroke in 2018 and moved to Rose Cottage in Halfway to be cared for,
where he died peacefully on September 15th and a family funeral will take place on October 7th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to " Alzheimer's Society, Eckington Parish Church or Westfield School Trust" may be made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk , any enquiries to Eckington Funeral Home,
1 Market Street S21 4EG.
Published in The Star on Sept. 28, 2020