|
|
|
WILSON Beryl P Loving Wife of Vic,
Mother of the late Nicholas, Grandmother and
Great Nannan, passed away peacefully in the loving care of 67 Birch Avenue Care Home on 12th January, aged 88.
Funeral takes place, Monday
27th January at 12.00pm at
Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel, with refreshments
after at Stocksbridge Golf Club.
Family flowers only please,
donations to the Alzheimers Society will be gratefully received.
Beryl had a long, interesting and happy life. She was at dance school from the age of 4 and earned full qualifications in Ballroom and Tap and went on to be a Dance Teacher at Constance Grants.
She then became a Tiller Girl at the Tiller School in London, when that ended she became a founder member of the Bradford Sisters and worked the club circuit in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. In her day job she worked for nearly 40 years for the NHS,
her last paid job was supervisor
of Medical Secretaries at
Rotherham General. Finally, she became an unpaid governor at NGH, during all this time Beryl,
with Vic, travelled world.
R.I.P Beryl
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020