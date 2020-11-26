|
|
|
WILSON (nee Atkin)
Beryl Passed away peacefully on November 11th 2020,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Stanley,
loving mother of Giles and Ian,
dear mother-in-law of Helen,
much loved grandma of Rowan
and auntie of John, Christopher,
Steven and Greg.
Private service is to be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Friday 4th December at 1:15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, made payable to
'Alzheimer's Society' may be sent c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020