FURNISS (née Wells)
Bessie Peacefully on 27th October, aged 99.
Beloved wife of the late Fred.
Much loved mum, nan,
great nan and friend.
The cortege will leave
from Bole Hill Close on
Thursday 12th November at 12 noon.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, for
'St. Columba's Lunch Club' (cheques payable to 'Church of St. Columba PCC') or 'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to John Heath & Sons
Ecclesfield Funeral Home, S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 6, 2020
