HUDSON Bettina
(Betty) Passed away peacefully in the Laurels and the Limes Nursing Home, on August 2nd aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken.
Much loved mum of Yvonne, Elaine
and Daphne, and a very special grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Saturday August 22nd at 11 am.
No flowers, donations in lieu made payable to the Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk.
Published in The Star on Aug. 13, 2020