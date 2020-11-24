|
ADDINALL Betty Passed away at home on November 17th, 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John.
Much loved Mum of Tim and Craig. Dear Mother in law of Christine and Julie. Loving Nan of Bradley, Caley, Daniel and Ellie, Great Nan of Maddie, Nyla, Delicia, Marnie, Lettie and Lola.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Friday November 27th at 2.45pm
Family Flowers only please, donations for The Sheffield Royal Society
for the Blind.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Always in our Hearts.
Published in The Star on Nov. 24, 2020