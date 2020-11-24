Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Addinall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Addinall

Notice Condolences

Betty Addinall Notice
ADDINALL Betty Passed away at home on November 17th, 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John.
Much loved Mum of Tim and Craig. Dear Mother in law of Christine and Julie. Loving Nan of Bradley, Caley, Daniel and Ellie, Great Nan of Maddie, Nyla, Delicia, Marnie, Lettie and Lola.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Friday November 27th at 2.45pm
Family Flowers only please, donations for The Sheffield Royal Society
for the Blind.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Always in our Hearts.
Published in The Star on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -