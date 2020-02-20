|
BETSON (née Jepson)
Betty Passed away peacefully on 30th January 2020 after a short illness, aged 91 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Ronald and a much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please, donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent
c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane/Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2020