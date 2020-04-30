|
Dalton Betty Sadly passed away on
10th April in hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, they ran the Red Lion at Heeley for many years.
She was a much loved and
loving mother to Glenn and Mark
and sister to Andy.
A lovely and considerate lady
who will be sadly and much missed
by her family, friends, neighbours
and all who knew her.
A private funeral service will
take place at City Road Crematorium
at 1.00pm on 11th May.
Family flowers only please, donations directly or online to Age UK.
Enquiries via Coop Funeral care, 01142760211.
There will be a memorial and celebration of Betty's life
at a future date.
Published in The Star on Apr. 30, 2020