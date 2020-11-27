Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Langworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Langworth

Notice Condolences

Betty Langworth Notice
Langworth Betty Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd November 2020.
Beloved wife to late husband Don. Loving sister and sister-in-law to
Marlene and Derek. Auntie to Steffi, John and their families.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Friday 4th December at 3pm and via video link, for further details
please contact Peace Funerals.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to St Luke's
may be made online at
www.peacefunerals.co.uk.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in The Star on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -