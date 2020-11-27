|
|
|
Langworth Betty Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd November 2020.
Beloved wife to late husband Don. Loving sister and sister-in-law to
Marlene and Derek. Auntie to Steffi, John and their families.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Friday 4th December at 3pm and via video link, for further details
please contact Peace Funerals.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to St Luke's
may be made online at
www.peacefunerals.co.uk.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in The Star on Nov. 27, 2020