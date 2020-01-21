|
|
|
RADLEY (née Ellin)
Betty Passed away peacefully in
Swallownest Care Home
on January 13th 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of Gerry,
loving Sister of Norma and
the late Florence.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday January 28th at 11.15am.
No flowers by request please,
donations in memory of Betty
made payable for
Swallownest Comfort Fund
may be given at the service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020