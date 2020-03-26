|
|
|
Sargent Betty It is with great sadness we announce the death on
8th March of Betty Sargent (née Cotton), aged 89 years.
Much loved mother of Elizabeth,
son-in-law Peter, and Nanna to George, Alicia and Marcus. Sister to Gerald, sister-in-law to Sue.
Passed away peacefully at
Hilltop Lodge Care Home.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 3rd April, 11.30am at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel.
No flowers please, instead we ask for donations to Mum's favourite charity NSPCC via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/betty-sargent or cash donations accepted on the day.
For all enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Bevan Way,
S35 1RN 01142467971
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020