Smith Betty
(née Riley) Unexpectedly on 7th October in the Northern General Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas,
adored mother of Lindsay and Hilary and mother in law of Colin.
Treasured Nan Nan of Hannah, William, Sarah, Chloe, Harry and Great Nan Nan of Evie, sister of Molly and the late Cyril.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 23rd October at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Oct. 15, 2020