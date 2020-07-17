|
Taylor (née Chappelle)
Betty Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 8th July, Betty aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
much loved mum to
Sally, Shani & Amanda.
Loving Nan to Matthew, Christian, Jacob, Jenson & Jackson.
And a loving great grandma to Nala.
Private family burial at Stottercliffe Cemetery, Penistone on Wednesday 22nd July.
Donations in memory of Betty,
if desired to be made directly to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Dyson Funeral Service, Barnsley Road, Penistone.
Tel: 01226 762481.
Published in The Star on July 17, 2020