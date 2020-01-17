|
|
|
Knight Bob Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Kath,
loving dad of Stephen and Mark,
a dear father-in-law of Jane and Helen and a much loved grandad of
Katie, Luke and the late Emma.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired made payable to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
G Mirfin & Son, 2 Manvers Road,
Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY,
Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Jan. 17, 2020