Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Knight

Notice Condolences

Bob Knight Notice
Knight Bob Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Kath,
loving dad of Stephen and Mark,
a dear father-in-law of Jane and Helen and a much loved grandad of
Katie, Luke and the late Emma.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired made payable to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
G Mirfin & Son, 2 Manvers Road,
Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY,
Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -