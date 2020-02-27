Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Andrews

Notice Condolences

Brenda Andrews Notice
Andrews Brenda Widow of Derek of
The Ridgeway, Coal Aston,
died peacefully at Callywhite Care Home on February 14th, 2020.
She was dearly loved by her family.
Mother of Karen, Grandmother of Emma and Amy and Great Grandma
of Seth, Erin and Austin.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday March 13th at 11.15am.
Please dress as you wish.
Donations welcome for Dementia UK
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.

May she rest in peace.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -