CAWKWELL Brenda Passed away on October 26th, 2020
in the Northern General Hospital
aged 88 years.
Dearly Loved Wife of Norman.
Devoted Mother of Jeanette, Pauline and Norma. Cherished Nanan and Great Nanan.
We didn't get the chance to say goodbye to you,
but we will love and miss you forever.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday November 10th at 3.45pm.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Brenda
can be made for the Royal British Legion, Frecheville Branch
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020
